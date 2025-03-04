Apple Unveils AI-Enhanced iPad Air with M3 Chip

On Tuesday, Apple introduced a new generation of its iPad Air, featuring the innovative M3 chip and expanded artificial intelligence capabilities. This move is aimed at encouraging existing customers to upgrade their devices, by offering advanced technology at competitive pricing.

The refreshed iPad Air lineup begins at $599 for the 11-inch model and goes up to $799 for the 13-inch version. Pre-orders are now open, with shipping set to commence on March 12. Apple is equipping its devices with powerful processors designed for AI tasks, hoping to keep pace with competitors like Samsung and Huawei, both of which are rapidly integrating AI into their products.

In a similar effort to regain market share in mid-range markets like India, Apple recently launched the iPhone 16e, a budget-friendly smartphone enhanced with Apple Intelligence, allowing access to features like ChatGPT. While this software was not available at the time of the iPhone 16 launch, Apple has since rolled out AI features across more languages and regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)