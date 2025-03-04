Left Menu

Germany Reevaluates Aid Amid Rwanda-Congo Conflict

Germany has suspended development aid to Rwanda over its alleged involvement in the Congo conflict. This decision follows accusations of Rwanda supporting the M23 rebel group in Congo. Germany had pledged significant aid to Rwanda for 2022-2024 but is now reviewing this commitment.

Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:12 IST
Germany Reevaluates Aid Amid Rwanda-Congo Conflict
Germany has decided to halt new development aid to Rwanda, citing the latter's purported involvement in the conflict destabilizing neighboring Congo, as stated by the German development ministry on Tuesday. This decision falls in line with Germany's cooperation strategy with international partners in addressing the conflict.

The German ministry revealed that its last aid commitment to Rwanda was 93.6 million euros, intended for the period between 2022 and 2024. This move adds to the growing international pressure on Rwanda, pivoting on allegations about its support for the M23 group that controls strategic areas in eastern Congo.

The conflict is deeply linked to historical tensions rooted in Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the ensuing power dynamics over Congo's mineral wealth. Claims by various global entities and the U.N. point to Rwanda's backing of the insurgents, accusations that Rwanda firmly denies while asserting its defensive stance against Hutu-led groups operating in Congo.

