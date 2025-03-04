Germany Reevaluates Aid Amid Rwanda-Congo Conflict

Germany has decided to halt new development aid to Rwanda, citing the latter's purported involvement in the conflict destabilizing neighboring Congo, as stated by the German development ministry on Tuesday. This decision falls in line with Germany's cooperation strategy with international partners in addressing the conflict.

The German ministry revealed that its last aid commitment to Rwanda was 93.6 million euros, intended for the period between 2022 and 2024. This move adds to the growing international pressure on Rwanda, pivoting on allegations about its support for the M23 group that controls strategic areas in eastern Congo.

The conflict is deeply linked to historical tensions rooted in Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the ensuing power dynamics over Congo's mineral wealth. Claims by various global entities and the U.N. point to Rwanda's backing of the insurgents, accusations that Rwanda firmly denies while asserting its defensive stance against Hutu-led groups operating in Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)