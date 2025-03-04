India's Triumph: A Journey To The Champions Trophy Final

In a thrilling semi-final match in Dubai, India secured their place in the Champions Trophy final by overcoming Australia with a four-wicket victory. The Australian side, powered by significant contributions from skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey, put up a challenging 264-run total.

However, India's response was anchored by captain Virat Kohli, who scored a crucial 84 runs. Despite falling short of completing the chase himself, Kohli's performance laid the foundation for a successful pursuit.

KL Rahul's resilient 42* further bolstered India's response, as they triumphed with 11 balls to spare. India will now face either South Africa or New Zealand in the grand final in Dubai on Sunday.

