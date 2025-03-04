Left Menu

India's Triumph: A Journey To The Champions Trophy Final

India secured a place in the Champions Trophy final after defeating Australia by four wickets in Dubai. Despite Australia's 264 total, led by Steve Smith and Alex Carey, India, with Virat Kohli's 84 and KL Rahul's unbeaten 42, clinched the win with 11 balls remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:13 IST
In a thrilling semi-final match in Dubai, India secured their place in the Champions Trophy final by overcoming Australia with a four-wicket victory. The Australian side, powered by significant contributions from skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey, put up a challenging 264-run total.

However, India's response was anchored by captain Virat Kohli, who scored a crucial 84 runs. Despite falling short of completing the chase himself, Kohli's performance laid the foundation for a successful pursuit.

KL Rahul's resilient 42* further bolstered India's response, as they triumphed with 11 balls to spare. India will now face either South Africa or New Zealand in the grand final in Dubai on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

