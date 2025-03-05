Jabil Sets Sights on Gujarat for Silicon Photonics Hub
US electronics firm Jabil plans to establish a silicon photonics manufacturing plant in Gujarat. Announced at the IESA Vision Summit, Jabil's Matt Crowley shared the company's enthusiasm and experience in the sector. The plant, operational this year, marks a significant MoU with the Gujarat government.
US electronics company Jabil announced plans to build a silicon photonics manufacturing facility in Gujarat, a move confirmed by Executive Vice President Matt Crowley at the IESA Vision Summit.
Crowley highlighted the company's extensive experience in silicon photonics, expressing enthusiasm for the new plant, set to commence operations this calendar year.
Jabil has signed an MoU with the Gujarat government for the factory, leveraging India's potential in industries like autonomous vehicles and 5G networks, employing 75,000 people since its 2003 India debut.
