Volvo Accelerates Electric Ambitions in India with New Launches

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo plans to launch its fully electric small SUV EX30 in India this year. This move aligns with its global intent to achieve 90-100% sales from electrified cars by 2030. In addition, Volvo aims to release the new XC60 SUV within the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Volvo is driving forward with aggressive electric vehicle plans in India, intending to launch the fully electric small SUV EX30 this year, as it strives towards a global goal of 90-100% sales from electrified cars by 2030. This aligns with India's governmental focus on increased electric vehicle adoption.

Volvo's Managing Director, Jyoti Malhotra, emphasized the company's commitment to electrification, noting that last year, 25% of its Indian sales were electric models. The introduction of the EX30, which will be assembled in Bangalore, aims to further boost India's EV penetration and strengthen Volvo's market presence.

As competition in the Indian EV market intensifies with brands like Tesla and VinFast, Volvo sees potential for faster adoption. However, the company has no immediate plans to phase out internal combustion engines, recognizing ongoing demand for such vehicles alongside the anticipated release of the new XC60.

(With inputs from agencies.)

