HPCL and Tata Motors Launch Co-Branded Diesel Exhaust Fluid 'Genuine DEF'

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Tata Motors unveiled a co-branded diesel exhaust fluid named 'Genuine DEF' on Wednesday, addressing the rising need for emissions-reducing solutions in diesel vehicles.

The solution will be distributed across 23,000 HPCL fuel stations and over 2,000 Tata Motors outlets. The collaboration aims to boost vehicle performance and longevity while exploring further partnerships in circular economy and fuel loyalty programs.

DEF is crucial for reducing emissions in BS6-compliant vehicles, breaking down harmful nitrogen oxides. Amit Garg, HPCL's Marketing Director, emphasized the significance of educating customers about authentic products, given the 20 million daily visitors to these fuel outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)