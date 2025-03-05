Ohanian and Rose Reacquire Social Platform Digg

Entrepreneurs Alexis Ohanian and Kevin Rose have successfully reacquired the social platform Digg, marking a new chapter for the platform.

The initial stages of the platform's revival will commence with the rollout of invitations for its new version, expected to be distributed in the upcoming weeks.

This strategic move aims to rejuvenate Digg's presence in the digital space, offering new features and experiences for its audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)