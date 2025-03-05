Left Menu

Ohanian and Rose Reacquire Social Platform Digg

Alexis Ohanian and Kevin Rose have bought back the social platform Digg. Invitations for the updated version of Digg will be distributed in the following weeks, signaling a fresh start for the once-popular site.

Entrepreneurs Alexis Ohanian and Kevin Rose have successfully reacquired the social platform Digg, marking a new chapter for the platform.

The initial stages of the platform's revival will commence with the rollout of invitations for its new version, expected to be distributed in the upcoming weeks.

This strategic move aims to rejuvenate Digg's presence in the digital space, offering new features and experiences for its audience.

