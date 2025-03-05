Left Menu

Microsoft Clears UK Antitrust Probe Over OpenAI Partnership

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority ended its probe into Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI, stating Microsoft does not have enough control over OpenAI to warrant the investigation. The probe was originally initiated due to antitrust concerns following changes in OpenAI's leadership that involved CEO Sam Altman.

05-03-2025
In a recent development, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has terminated its investigation into the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. The software giant was initially scrutinized for its potential control over the AI company, sparking concerns in both the UK and the U.S.

The inquiry originated after a shake-up within OpenAI's boardroom led to CEO Sam Altman's temporary departure and subsequent return. While Microsoft was found to have significant influence over OpenAI in 2019, the CMA concluded that this influence did not evolve into de facto control, which would necessitate further review under the UK's merger regulations.

Following the CMA's decision, a Microsoft spokesperson expressed approval, emphasizing that the collaboration with OpenAI supports competition, innovation, and responsible AI advancements. The spokesperson welcomed the CMA's decision to end the investigation, which considered the commercial dynamics involved.

