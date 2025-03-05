Tension Rises as U.S. and Canada Face Off Over New Tariffs

The economic standoff between the United States and Canada escalated as President Donald Trump implemented a new 25% tariff on Canadian imports. The move is part of Trump's strategy to curb the influx of dangerous substances like fentanyl into the U.S., a decision that has stirred a trade debate.

In response to the U.S. tariffs, Canada announced immediate countermeasures targeting tens of billions in American goods. These developments have sparked concerns about the nearly $2.2 trillion in annual trade between the two countries being put at risk. The situation remains tense as leaders on both sides prepare for crucial discussions.

The forthcoming conversation between U.S. President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes at a critical juncture. With significant economic stakes and international relations hanging in the balance, anticipation builds over potential outcomes of these talks. The White House has yet to comment on the escalating trade war's ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)