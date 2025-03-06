Netherlands pledges $3.8 billion in support to Ukraine for 2026

The Dutch government will reserve 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to continue its support for Ukraine in 2026, Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on Wednesday. Schoof said the funds would ensure Dutch support would continue unchanged next year, adding that the money could also be used in 2025 if necessary.

The previous Dutch government had already earmarked a comparable sum for support through 2025. The prime minister said 700 million euros from those funds would be used to invest in drones for Ukraine. ($1 = 0.9270 euros)

