Left Menu

Week-long programme launched to instil 'spirit of service' among govt officials

In his keynote address, DoSJE secretary Amit Yadav stressed the core purpose of public service and the need for officials to remain connected to their mission of creating meaningful changes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:10 IST
Week-long programme launched to instil 'spirit of service' among govt officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE) has launched a week-long programme that aims to instil a deeper sense of 'Seva Bhav' (spirit of service) among government officials, equipping them to be more solution-oriented, compassionate, and citizen-focused in their roles.

The first batch of the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme was launched at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi -- venue for the week-long event -- on Wednesday, an official statement said. ''Designed by the Capacity Building Commission, the programme features four interactive training sessions, each lasting approximately 1.5 hours. The sessions are structured to foster open discussions, teamwork, and practical problem-solving through service-oriented narratives,'' the statement said. The training will run till March 11 and is expected to empower officials to better address the needs of citizens while aligning with the department's vision of social justice and empowerment, it added. In his keynote address, DoSJE secretary Amit Yadav stressed the core purpose of public service and the need for officials to remain connected to their mission of creating meaningful changes. ''Many of us enter public service with a passion to make a difference. However, over time, daily routines and limited citizen interaction can make us lose sight of that purpose. This programme serves as a reminder of why we serve -- to bring meaningful change in people's lives. Every action taken by public servants contributes to the nation's progress,'' Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025