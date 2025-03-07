UPDATE 2-SpaceX loses control of Starship in space in testing failure

Elon Musk's SpaceX lost contact with its Starship rocket in space on Thursday during its eighth test mission, dooming a satellite deployment demonstration in the company's second consecutive Starship failure this year.

Several videos on social media showed debris streaking through the dusk skies near south Florida and the Bahamas after Starship's breakup in space, which occurred after a SpaceX live stream of the mission showed it tumbling uncontrollably. The 403-foot(123-meter) rocket system had lifted off at about 6:30 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) from SpaceX's sprawling Boca Chica, Texas, rocket facilities, with its Super Heavy first stage booster returning back to land as planned.

But minutes later, SpaceX's live stream showed the Starship upper stage spinning in space, while a visualization of the rocket's engines showed multiple engines shut down before the company confirmed it had lost contact with the ship. "Unfortunately this happened last time too, so we've got some practice now," SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot said on the live stream.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops at Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Orlando airports because of "space launch debris" until at least 8 pm ET. The failure is another setback for SpaceX's whirlwind Starship development program. Musk, SpaceX's CEO, has pushed for swift advances in the rocket's development in 2025.

But a failure in Starship's first attempt to launch since exploding in space in January puts a dent in Musk's development vision as he aims to build a rocket capable of sending bigger batches of satellites to space as well as humans to the moon and Mars. The Starship failure in January ended eight minutes into flight when the rocket exploded in space, raining debris over Caribbean islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)