CP PLUS Secures ER IoTSCS STQC Certification: A Game Changer in Surveillance Technology
CP PLUS's range of PTZ and IPC cameras has earned the ER IoTSCS STQC certification, marking a significant achievement in surveillance technology. This certification, awarded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlights the cameras' secure data handling, performance in various environments, and compliance with national standards for high-security applications.
CP PLUS has announced that its PTZ and IPC cameras have achieved the prestigious ER IoTSCS STQC certification. This accolade, granted by STQC under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, confirms the company's commitment to delivering reliable and secure surveillance systems for both public and private sectors.
The certification highlights the cameras' capabilities in secure data handling, superior performance, and compliance with stringent national standards, making them suitable for critical high-demand applications. These features are crucial for environments where security and reliability are of utmost importance.
Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director of Aditya Infotech Limited, stated, "Achieving this certification is a testament to our commitment to excellence in security technology." With this achievement, CP PLUS is positioned as a trusted partner for organizations that require adherence to national security standards.
