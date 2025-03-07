Left Menu

Proofpoint Elevates Cybersecurity Strategy in India with New Leadership

Proofpoint appoints Bikramdeep Singh as the India Country Manager to lead its strategic growth in the region. Singh's vast experience in cybersecurity will help drive innovation and business operations, capitalizing on India's status as a hyper-growth market and global tech talent hub.

Updated: 07-03-2025 16:20 IST
California-headquartered cybersecurity firm Proofpoint announced on Friday the appointment of Bikramdeep Singh as its new India Country Manager. Singh is tasked with spearheading strategic initiatives in India, focusing on acquiring new customers and bolstering the implementation of the company's regional plans.

Before joining Proofpoint, Singh gained extensive experience in senior roles at major cybersecurity companies such as Imperva, Palo Alto Networks, and RSA. This background contributes to his deep expertise in cybersecurity, making him a key player in driving the company's growth.

George Lee, Senior Vice President - Asia Pacific and Japan at Proofpoint, emphasized India's strategic importance as both a hyper-growth market and a hub for global tech talent. Singh's leadership is expected to leverage local expertise to advance human-centric cybersecurity innovation.

