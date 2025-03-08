Left Menu

Space Vigilance: Digantara's SCOT Satellite Revolutionizes Orbital Tracking

Digantara's SCOT satellite, launched on January 14, began operations, tracking objects as small as 5 cm in orbit. The first image captured over South America demonstrates SCOT's capabilities in monitoring orbital activity, essential for mitigating collision risks in an increasingly congested space environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru-based start-up Digantara has marked a pioneering moment in space surveillance with the commissioning of the world's first commercial satellite capable of tracking objects as small as 5 centimetres orbiting Earth.

Launched aboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 on January 14, the Space Camera for Object Tracking (SCOT) satellite began operations by capturing its inaugural image over South America, highlighting its advanced observing capabilities.

This technological advancement is crucial as space becomes crowded; SCOT promises to provide vital data to satellite operators and regulatory bodies, enhancing safe and sustainable orbital operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

