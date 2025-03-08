Space Vigilance: Digantara's SCOT Satellite Revolutionizes Orbital Tracking

The Bengaluru-based start-up Digantara has marked a pioneering moment in space surveillance with the commissioning of the world's first commercial satellite capable of tracking objects as small as 5 centimetres orbiting Earth.

Launched aboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 on January 14, the Space Camera for Object Tracking (SCOT) satellite began operations by capturing its inaugural image over South America, highlighting its advanced observing capabilities.

This technological advancement is crucial as space becomes crowded; SCOT promises to provide vital data to satellite operators and regulatory bodies, enhancing safe and sustainable orbital operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)