ISMA Pushes For Safeguard Duty To Propel Domestic Solar Industry

The Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has urged the imposition of safeguard duties on imported polysilicon, ingots, and wafers to protect India's solar manufacturing sector from foreign dumping, particularly from China, and to enhance local production capabilities.

ISMA points to India's self-sufficiency in module manufacturing due to existing protectionist measures and believes that focusing on upstream manufacturing will further reduce reliance on imports. The organization also advocates for clear timelines and roadmaps for duties, as well as fiscal incentives to boost local industries.

With ambitious goals for renewable energy capacity and carbon neutrality, ISMA emphasizes the need for government-backed capital subsidies, priority lending, and optimized manufacturing clusters to fuel innovation and global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)