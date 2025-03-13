Left Menu

Govt Advances Telecom Reforms to Boost Rural Connectivity and Economic Growth

The improvements will significantly benefit rural areas, enhancing reliability for businesses, digital healthcare services, and remote learning opportunities for students.

"Reliable and high-quality digital networks are crucial for improving productivity, strengthening the economy, and alleviating the cost of living pressures," Minister Goldsmith emphasized. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • New Zealand

The Government is implementing a series of regulatory reforms to enhance telecommunication services for rural communities and stimulate economic growth, according to Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith.

"High-quality connectivity is essential for the daily lives of New Zealanders. This Government is committed to ensuring our regulatory framework supports competition, fosters innovation, and enhances connectivity across the country," Minister Goldsmith stated.

The improvements will significantly benefit rural areas, enhancing reliability for businesses, digital healthcare services, and remote learning opportunities for students. Increased competition in the telecommunications sector is expected to drive down monthly costs for both households and businesses.

Key regulatory changes include:

  • Removing existing regulatory barriers that restrict smaller local fibre companies from offering additional wholesale telecommunications services, thereby improving service options in hard-to-reach areas.
  • Permanently reinstating rights that allow fibre providers to access shared properties for installations in specific circumstances, along with minor adjustments to improve efficiency.
  • Mandating participation in an industry dispute resolution scheme for retail telecommunications providers with annual revenues exceeding $10 million.
  • Expanding the telecommunications regulatory framework to include offshore providers where relevant to their services.
  • Aligning the company constitutions of Enable Networks, Tuatahi First Fibre, and Northpower Fibre with Chorus to broaden their scope of permitted activities.

"Reliable and high-quality digital networks are crucial for improving productivity, strengthening the economy, and alleviating the cost of living pressures," Minister Goldsmith emphasized.

These regulatory updates reflect the Government's commitment to modernizing telecommunications infrastructure, ensuring New Zealanders—particularly those in rural areas—benefit from world-class digital connectivity.

