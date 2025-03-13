Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Partners with Microsoft for Youth AI Training Initiative

Andhra Pradesh has teamed up with Microsoft to train 200,000 youth in AI and advanced skills, aimed at increasing their employability and global opportunities. The initiative reiterates the state's focus on skill development towards becoming a hub for future talent and innovation.

Andhra Pradesh Partners with Microsoft for Youth AI Training Initiative
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced a landmark partnership with global technology leader Microsoft, aiming to train 200,000 young residents in Artificial Intelligence and advanced skills.

The collaboration will serve as a significant boost to employability, equipping youth for global workforce opportunities. Lokesh emphasized that this move aligns with the state's ambition to become a center for future-ready talent.

Nara Lokesh noted the government's focused investment in skill development as a strategic approach to foster innovation and economic growth in Andhra Pradesh.

