Andhra Pradesh Partners with Microsoft for Youth AI Training Initiative

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced a landmark partnership with global technology leader Microsoft, aiming to train 200,000 young residents in Artificial Intelligence and advanced skills.

The collaboration will serve as a significant boost to employability, equipping youth for global workforce opportunities. Lokesh emphasized that this move aligns with the state's ambition to become a center for future-ready talent.

Nara Lokesh noted the government's focused investment in skill development as a strategic approach to foster innovation and economic growth in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)