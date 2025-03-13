Trump Stands Firm on Tariffs Amidst EU Criticism

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his unwavering stance on enforcing extensive reciprocal tariffs for all trading partners, effective April 2. During a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump declared, "We've been ripped off for years, and we're not going to be ripped off."

Defending his tariff strategy, Trump dismissed recent market fluctuations and assured that investors would eventually benefit from current financial engagements. He further lambasted the European Union, describing it as "very, very nasty," for its legal actions against American tech giants.

Highlighting economic activities, Trump mentioned, "The European Union is suing Google, Facebook, and other companies, extracting billions from American firms." He concluded with an optimistic note, mentioning Facebook's anticipated $60 billion investment by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)