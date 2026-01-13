Apple and Google Forge AI Alliance: Revamped Siri to Use Gemini Models

In a landmark move for the technology sector, Apple and Google have announced a multi-year partnership, with Apple's Siri voice assistant set to integrate Google's Gemini AI models.

This agreement comes as a vote of confidence for Google's technological prowess, providing a robust foundation for Apple's expanded intelligence features, including those beyond Siri.

While specifics of the financial terms remain undisclosed, the collaboration underscores a strategic effort to maintain market competitiveness, particularly against OpenAI, and simultaneously guarantees adherence to Apple's stringent privacy standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)