Apple and Google Forge AI Alliance: Revamped Siri to Use Gemini Models

Apple and Google announce a multi-year deal where Apple's revamped Siri will use Google's Gemini models. This collaboration strengthens Google's AI position against OpenAI and signifies a deepened alliance in the AI era. The agreement enhances Apple's intelligence features while maintaining privacy standards amidst competitive industry dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 00:53 IST
In a landmark move for the technology sector, Apple and Google have announced a multi-year partnership, with Apple's Siri voice assistant set to integrate Google's Gemini AI models.

This agreement comes as a vote of confidence for Google's technological prowess, providing a robust foundation for Apple's expanded intelligence features, including those beyond Siri.

While specifics of the financial terms remain undisclosed, the collaboration underscores a strategic effort to maintain market competitiveness, particularly against OpenAI, and simultaneously guarantees adherence to Apple's stringent privacy standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

