Apple and Google Forge AI Alliance: Revamped Siri to Use Gemini Models
Apple and Google announce a multi-year deal where Apple's revamped Siri will use Google's Gemini models. This collaboration strengthens Google's AI position against OpenAI and signifies a deepened alliance in the AI era. The agreement enhances Apple's intelligence features while maintaining privacy standards amidst competitive industry dynamics.
In a landmark move for the technology sector, Apple and Google have announced a multi-year partnership, with Apple's Siri voice assistant set to integrate Google's Gemini AI models.
This agreement comes as a vote of confidence for Google's technological prowess, providing a robust foundation for Apple's expanded intelligence features, including those beyond Siri.
While specifics of the financial terms remain undisclosed, the collaboration underscores a strategic effort to maintain market competitiveness, particularly against OpenAI, and simultaneously guarantees adherence to Apple's stringent privacy standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
