Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam is taking proactive steps to reevaluate its import duties on American goods such as liquefied natural gas, agriculture, and high-tech products. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conveyed this to U.S. Ambassador Marc Knapper during recent discussions, according to a government report.

As a significant exporter to the United States and with a notable trade surplus, Vietnam seeks to prevent potential reciprocal tariffs from the U.S. This initiative echoes similar global efforts previously proposed by the Trump administration to mitigate the U.S. trade deficit.

Currently, a delegation led by Vietnam's trade minister Nguyen Hong Dien is visiting the U.S. They are scheduled to meet with leading trade and energy officials, aiming to finalize agreements that would boost import exports of critical U.S. goods into Vietnam.

