Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions
Vietnam is reassessing tariffs on U.S. goods like liquefied natural gas and high-tech products to avert U.S. retaliatory tariffs. This move aims to stabilize its significant trade surplus with America. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh engaged in discussions with U.S. Ambassador Marc Knapper and dispatches a delegation to secure trade deals.
Vietnam is taking proactive steps to reevaluate its import duties on American goods such as liquefied natural gas, agriculture, and high-tech products. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conveyed this to U.S. Ambassador Marc Knapper during recent discussions, according to a government report.
As a significant exporter to the United States and with a notable trade surplus, Vietnam seeks to prevent potential reciprocal tariffs from the U.S. This initiative echoes similar global efforts previously proposed by the Trump administration to mitigate the U.S. trade deficit.
Currently, a delegation led by Vietnam's trade minister Nguyen Hong Dien is visiting the U.S. They are scheduled to meet with leading trade and energy officials, aiming to finalize agreements that would boost import exports of critical U.S. goods into Vietnam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy and Irish Prime Minister Discuss Ukraine's Crucial U.S. Talks
Prime Minister Modi to Grace Jahan-e-Khusrau Sufi Festival in Delhi
Maha Kumbh was truly a global event, credit for its success goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico Steers Coalition Amid Political Tumult
Sufi music our shared heritage, we have lived it together: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jahan-e-Khusrau event.