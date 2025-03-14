Unexpected Economic Dip: Britain's January Contraction

In an unforeseen turn of events, Britain's economic output shrank by 0.1% in January according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics released on Friday.

This contraction comes as a surprise, going against the predictions of a Reuters poll of economists, who had expected a modest growth of 0.1% for the month.

The unexpected downturn poses questions about the underlying factors affecting the economy, further complicating the nation's economic outlook at the start of the year.

