Left Menu

Unexpected Economic Dip: Britain's January Contraction

Unexpectedly, Britain's economic output contracted by 0.1% in January, as per the Office for National Statistics. Economists had predicted a 0.1% monthly growth which contrasts the grim reality of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:33 IST
Unexpected Economic Dip: Britain's January Contraction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an unforeseen turn of events, Britain's economic output shrank by 0.1% in January according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics released on Friday.

This contraction comes as a surprise, going against the predictions of a Reuters poll of economists, who had expected a modest growth of 0.1% for the month.

The unexpected downturn poses questions about the underlying factors affecting the economy, further complicating the nation's economic outlook at the start of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025