EU Diplomats Propose €40 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine

A discussion paper seen by Reuters suggests the European Union should supply up to €40 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Each EU country involved would contribute based on its economic stature, as outlined in this updated proposal by the EU's diplomatic service.

Updated: 14-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:33 IST
The European Union's diplomatic service has proposed that EU member states should provide military aid amounting to €40 billion ($43.35 billion) to Ukraine this year. This recommendation is articulated in a discussion paper accessed by Reuters.

The document is an updated version of a previous proposal, highlighting that each EU nation's contribution should be proportionate to its economic capacity.

This financial aid initiative demonstrates the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing tensions, with the currency exchange rate noted at $1 equaling 0.9227 euros.

