The European Union's diplomatic service has proposed that EU member states should provide military aid amounting to €40 billion ($43.35 billion) to Ukraine this year. This recommendation is articulated in a discussion paper accessed by Reuters.

The document is an updated version of a previous proposal, highlighting that each EU nation's contribution should be proportionate to its economic capacity.

This financial aid initiative demonstrates the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing tensions, with the currency exchange rate noted at $1 equaling 0.9227 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)