Apple's Secret Court Battle Over Encryption with UK

A London court has witnessed what's reported to be Apple's private appeal against a UK government order to undermine its cloud storage encryption. The hearing, kept secret, denied media access despite formal requests. The tech giant allegedly faces demands to allow access to encrypted user data.

Britain's 'technical capability notice' reportedly triggered Apple's move to temper its data encryption for UK users, causing significant controversy. While Apple and the government have remained tight-lipped about the proceedings, various civil rights groups have condemned the secrecy.

Governments and technology firms have long wrestled over encryption's role in protecting privacy versus enabling crime investigations. US authorities are scrutinizing UK's actions for potentially breaching international agreements, sparking further debate on privacy and security balance.

