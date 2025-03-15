Stocks Rebound Amid Economic Turbulence

In a remarkable reversal, U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday, concluding a week filled with economic uncertainty influenced by escalating trade tensions initiated by President Donald Trump. This broad rally revitalized all three major U.S. stock indexes, driven primarily by investor pursuit of bargains among previously beleaguered tech-focused megacaps.

Investment experts, while acknowledging the rally, remain cautious. "I don't see a catalyst that would spark this huge upside we're seeing in markets," expressed Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird. Despite the rally, fundamental issues such as unresolved trade policies persist, keeping markets tentative.

The tumultuous week saw investors fleeing to safe-haven assets, notably lifting gold prices past the $3,000 per ounce mark. Meanwhile, consumer sentiment, as per a University of Michigan report, has plunged to a near two-year low amid swelling inflation expectations, mostly fueled by concern over Trump's tariff strategies.

