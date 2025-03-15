NASA Navigates High-Stakes Missions Amid Layoff Threats
NASA has received a one-week extension to submit its layoff plans amid its focus on several critical missions, including Crew-10's launch. The Trump administration's layoffs and buyouts have already impacted the agency, causing concern among employees as NASA handles key projects like astronaut missions and advanced research.
NASA has secured an extension of one week from the top U.S. personnel agency to present its layoff plans, amid its involvement in several high-priority space missions. This development comes as federal agencies were required to submit their workforce reduction strategies by the end of the week. The extension allows NASA some breathing room as it gears up for crucial space projects.
The extension was granted considering NASA's diverse priorities, including the launch of missions like SPHEREx, PUNCH, and the SpaceX Crew-10. NASA's high-impact endeavors include launching four astronauts to the International Space Station, a mission providing a potential return for veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have faced delays due to issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.
This reprieve from the Trump administration is the latest in a series of temporary measures delaying mass layoffs at NASA. The agency, which has seen buyouts and termination of certain positions, continues to face uncertainty. The Crew-10 mission is under pressure to proceed swiftly, facilitating the return of astronauts Wilmore and Williams, whose extended stay has drawn political scrutiny. NASA, along with SpaceX, aims to navigate these challenges while maintaining its mission-driven focus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
