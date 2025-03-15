SpaceX and Tesla AI Journey to Mars
Elon Musk announced that SpaceX's Starship will head to Mars late next year with the Tesla humanoid bot, Optimus. Successful landings could lead to human Mars missions by 2029, though 2031 appears more feasible.
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, revealed plans for Starship to embark on a Mars mission at the end of next year.
The pioneering voyage is set to include the Tesla humanoid bot, Optimus, as its inaugural passenger.
Musk noted that successful landings in the initial missions could pave the way for human journeys to the Red Planet by as early as 2029, although 2031 is considered a more likely timeline.
