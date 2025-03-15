Left Menu

SpaceX and Tesla AI Journey to Mars

Elon Musk announced that SpaceX's Starship will head to Mars late next year with the Tesla humanoid bot, Optimus. Successful landings could lead to human Mars missions by 2029, though 2031 appears more feasible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:08 IST
SpaceX and Tesla AI Journey to Mars
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, revealed plans for Starship to embark on a Mars mission at the end of next year.

The pioneering voyage is set to include the Tesla humanoid bot, Optimus, as its inaugural passenger.

Musk noted that successful landings in the initial missions could pave the way for human journeys to the Red Planet by as early as 2029, although 2031 is considered a more likely timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025