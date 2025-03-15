ISRO Achieves Milestone with Cryogenic Engine Test for LVM3-M6 Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced a significant achievement on Saturday as it successfully carried out the flight acceptance hot testing of a cryogenic engine. This engine will power the sixth operational mission of the LVM3 launch vehicle, scheduled for the second half of 2025.

The successful test took place at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. The LVM3 is a medium-lift launch vehicle developed by ISRO to enhance India's capabilities in space exploration.

This particular test marked the first time the engine was tested for 100 seconds, using an innovative Nozzle Protection System under non-vacuum conditions. This new method accelerates the delivery process of cryogenic engines for missions by reducing setup time and effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)