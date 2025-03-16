Left Menu

Trump Orders Strikes on Yemen Houthis Over Red Sea Attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered military strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels after their attacks on Red Sea ships. He cautioned that relentless Houthi aggression would lead to severe repercussions. Trump warned Iran, the Houthis' ally, to cease its support or face accountability from the United States.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
U.S. President Donald Trump launched military strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday, following their attacks against ships in the strategically vital Red Sea waters. In a stern message, Trump warned that continued Houthi aggression would lead to dire military consequences.

Using his Truth Social platform, Trump extended his warning to Iran, the main supporter of the Houthi faction. He demanded an immediate cessation of Iranian assistance to the group, cautioning that any threat posed by Iran to the United States would result in severe accountability measures.

The strikes underscore increasing tensions in the region and highlight the ongoing geopolitical conflict involving the U.S., Iran, and regional actors. This development raises concerns about potential escalations in an already volatile area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

