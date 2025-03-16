Trump Orders Strikes on Yemen Houthis Over Red Sea Attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump launched military strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday, following their attacks against ships in the strategically vital Red Sea waters. In a stern message, Trump warned that continued Houthi aggression would lead to dire military consequences.

Using his Truth Social platform, Trump extended his warning to Iran, the main supporter of the Houthi faction. He demanded an immediate cessation of Iranian assistance to the group, cautioning that any threat posed by Iran to the United States would result in severe accountability measures.

The strikes underscore increasing tensions in the region and highlight the ongoing geopolitical conflict involving the U.S., Iran, and regional actors. This development raises concerns about potential escalations in an already volatile area.

