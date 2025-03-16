Left Menu

US Vows Unrelenting Campaign Against Houthis

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the U.S. would persistently strike against Yemen's Houthis until they stop attacking U.S. assets and global shipping, following recent U.S. strikes as a response to continued threats. The campaign also serves as a stern warning to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:57 IST
US Vows Unrelenting Campaign Against Houthis
Defense Secretary
  • Country:
  • United States

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared on Sunday that the United States would launch persistent military strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. This initiative aims to halt the militants' attacks on U.S. assets and international shipping, which have been ongoing since November 2023.

Appearing on Fox News shortly after the Trump administration initiated strikes on the Iran-supported group, Hegseth emphasized that the campaign is not only a direct response to recent threats but also a strategic message to Iran to cease its backing of the Houthis.

"This will continue until you say 'We're done shooting at ships. We're done shooting at assets,'" stated Hegseth, highlighting the U.S.'s firm stance on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025