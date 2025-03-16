US Vows Unrelenting Campaign Against Houthis

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared on Sunday that the United States would launch persistent military strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. This initiative aims to halt the militants' attacks on U.S. assets and international shipping, which have been ongoing since November 2023.

Appearing on Fox News shortly after the Trump administration initiated strikes on the Iran-supported group, Hegseth emphasized that the campaign is not only a direct response to recent threats but also a strategic message to Iran to cease its backing of the Houthis.

"This will continue until you say 'We're done shooting at ships. We're done shooting at assets,'" stated Hegseth, highlighting the U.S.'s firm stance on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)