DoT Announces 5G Innovation Hackathon 2025: A Six-Month Sprint to Shape the Future of 5G Technology

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched the 5G Innovation Hackathon 2025, a six-month initiative aimed at accelerating the development of cutting-edge 5G-powered solutions for real-world applications. The programme, open to students, startups, and industry professionals, provides mentorship, funding, and access to over 100 state-of-the-art 5G Use Case Labs to foster the creation of scalable and impactful technologies.

Transforming Ideas into Reality with 5G

The hackathon invites participants to propose solutions leveraging 5G advancements such as network slicing, Quality of Service (QoS), and call-flow scenarios to tackle critical challenges in sectors like:

AI-driven network management

IoT-powered applications

5G broadcasting

Smart healthcare solutions

Agriculture automation

Industrial automation

Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)

Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) communications

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technologies

Quantum communication

Participants will not only receive financial support but also gain assistance in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) filing to protect and commercialize their innovations.

Programme Structure & Timeline

The hackathon will be conducted in multiple stages:

Proposal Submission (March 15 – April 15, 2025) Participants submit comprehensive proposals detailing their problem statement, proposed solution, and expected impact.

Institutions can recommend up to five proposals each for DoT screening.

each for DoT screening. Regional committees will shortlist 150-200 top ideas for the next round. Regional Shortlisting & Mentorship Shortlisted teams will receive expert guidance to refine their concepts.

The top 25-50 teams will advance to the Pragati Phase. Prototype Development – Pragati Phase (June 15 – September 15, 2025) Selected teams receive ₹1,00,000 in seed funding each.

each. Teams will have access to 5G Use Case Labs and mentorship from leading experts.

and mentorship from leading experts. Participants will develop working prototypes with technical and infrastructural support.

IPR assistance will be provided for patentable solutions. Final Evaluation & Showcase (Late September 2025) Teams present their prototypes to a Technical Expert Evaluation Committee (TEEC) , comprising experts from government, academia, and industry .

, comprising experts from . Evaluation is based on: Technical Execution (40%) Scalability & Market Readiness (40%) Societal & Industrial Impact (10%) Novelty (10%)



Awards & Recognition

The winners will be announced on October 1, 2025, and will have the opportunity to showcase their solutions at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, one of the country’s largest tech events.

Cash prizes include:

₹5,00,000 for the 1st place winner

for the ₹3,00,000 for the runner-up

for the ₹1,50,000 for the 2nd runner-up

for the ₹50,000 each for special mentions: Best Idea & Most Innovative Prototype

for special mentions: Certificates of Appreciation for Best 5G Use Case Labs and Best Emerging Institute Idea

A National Effort to Lead in 5G Innovation

With a budget of ₹1.5 crore, the hackathon aims to: ✅ Develop 50+ scalable 5G prototypes ✅ Generate 25+ patents ✅ Strengthen academia-industry-government collaboration ✅ Support startup creation ✅ Monitor progress through a centralized tracking dashboard

By bridging lab research with market-ready solutions, the 5G Innovation Hackathon 2025 aligns with India's vision to lead the global 5G revolution.