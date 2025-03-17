Left Menu

Lytus Technologies Reports Robust Financial Growth Amidst Expansions

Lytus Technologies Holdings has reported substantial revenue growth and a return to profitability for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Key financial metrics demonstrated a significant increase in revenue, net profit, and total assets. The company attributes its success to strategic expansions in broadband services and efficient cost management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:50 IST
Lytus Technologies Reports Robust Financial Growth Amidst Expansions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) announced notable financial results for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. The company, a leader in platform services and next-gen tech, showcased remarkable growth in revenue and profitability.

Financial highlights include a 24% revenue increase compared to the same period in 2023, with figures reaching $12.01 million. The net profit amounted to $648,972, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year's loss. This progress is credited to efficient cost management and strategic expansions.

CEO Dharmesh Pandya emphasized the role of new broadband services in sustaining their profitability, particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. CFO Shreyas Shah highlighted the importance of their disciplined financial strategy. Visit https://ir.lytuscorp.com/ for more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025