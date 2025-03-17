Lytus Technologies Reports Robust Financial Growth Amidst Expansions

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) announced notable financial results for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. The company, a leader in platform services and next-gen tech, showcased remarkable growth in revenue and profitability.

Financial highlights include a 24% revenue increase compared to the same period in 2023, with figures reaching $12.01 million. The net profit amounted to $648,972, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year's loss. This progress is credited to efficient cost management and strategic expansions.

CEO Dharmesh Pandya emphasized the role of new broadband services in sustaining their profitability, particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. CFO Shreyas Shah highlighted the importance of their disciplined financial strategy. Visit https://ir.lytuscorp.com/ for more details.

