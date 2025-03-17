Revolutionizing Careers: TalentSprint's Cutting-Edge Generative AI Program

Hyderabad, March 17, 2025: TalentSprint, a trailblazer in DeepTech education, has unveiled a comprehensive Generative AI Foundations and Applications program. Spanning four months, this initiative is tailored for both emerging and seasoned professionals, providing cutting-edge skills and practical experience in the swiftly advancing realm of Generative AI.

Amidst the Generative AI market's trajectory towards a $200 billion valuation by 2032 and AI-generated data poised to constitute 10% of all data by 2025, industries are transitioning to AI-centric content production. The scarcity of professionals adept in AI innovation is evident, making TalentSprint's GenAI program indispensable for those wishing to excel.

Anurag Bansal, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, emphasizes the program's role in steering industries through the AI upheaval. “Generative AI is reshaping sectors at an unparalleled rate. Our initiative equips professionals to not only keep pace but also pioneer the use of AI in solving real-world issues across diverse domains.”

