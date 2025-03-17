Left Menu

Jio's Exclusive IPL Streaming Offer with JioHotstar

Jio is offering a 90-day free JioHotstar subscription for cricket fans. Customers with a Jio SIM and Rs 299 or above plan can avail this during the IPL season. The offer includes a 50-day free trial for JioFiber or AirFiber. An additional Rs 100 pack is available for early March recharges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:45 IST
Jio's Exclusive IPL Streaming Offer with JioHotstar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the upcoming IPL season, Jio has introduced an enticing offer of a 90-day free JioHotstar subscription. This offer is available for both existing and new Jio SIM customers who recharge with a plan of Rs 299 or more.

The promotional offer can be availed by Jio SIM users who recharge with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) before March 31, 2025. New SIM purchasers with the same plan are also eligible for this exclusive cricket season streaming deal.

Apart from the Hotstar deal, Jio is also offering a 50-day free trial of JioFiber or AirFiber home connections. Additionally, those recharging before March 17 with a Rs 100 add-on can have their Jio Hotstar pack activated from March 22, coinciding with the IPL opening match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025