Jio's Exclusive IPL Streaming Offer with JioHotstar

In anticipation of the upcoming IPL season, Jio has introduced an enticing offer of a 90-day free JioHotstar subscription. This offer is available for both existing and new Jio SIM customers who recharge with a plan of Rs 299 or more.

The promotional offer can be availed by Jio SIM users who recharge with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) before March 31, 2025. New SIM purchasers with the same plan are also eligible for this exclusive cricket season streaming deal.

Apart from the Hotstar deal, Jio is also offering a 50-day free trial of JioFiber or AirFiber home connections. Additionally, those recharging before March 17 with a Rs 100 add-on can have their Jio Hotstar pack activated from March 22, coinciding with the IPL opening match.

