Left Menu

WhatsApp and DoT Unite to Combat Online Scams in India

The Department of Telecom (DoT) and WhatsApp have partnered on a safety campaign against online scams and spam. Together, they will educate citizens on identifying and reporting fraudulent communications to boost digital safety. The collaboration aims to protect citizens from online fraud through an extensive awareness drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:07 IST
WhatsApp and DoT Unite to Combat Online Scams in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecom (DoT) and WhatsApp have launched a collaborative campaign to combat online scams and spam. This initiative aims to educate the public on recognizing and reporting fraudulent communications, thereby enhancing digital safety and awareness across the nation.

This partnership, highlighted by a meeting between Meta Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan and Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, focuses on proactive measures using telecom resources to prevent cybercrime. WhatsApp's involvement includes developing tools and informative content to educate users about the dangers of online fraud and methods to protect themselves.

Despite industry demands to bring over-the-top players like WhatsApp under telecom regulations, the government's strategy involves collaboration rather than regulation. The campaign promises to use WhatsApp's extensive reach and influence to safeguard citizens against ongoing cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025