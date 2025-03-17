WhatsApp and DoT Unite to Combat Online Scams in India

The Department of Telecom (DoT) and WhatsApp have launched a collaborative campaign to combat online scams and spam. This initiative aims to educate the public on recognizing and reporting fraudulent communications, thereby enhancing digital safety and awareness across the nation.

This partnership, highlighted by a meeting between Meta Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan and Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, focuses on proactive measures using telecom resources to prevent cybercrime. WhatsApp's involvement includes developing tools and informative content to educate users about the dangers of online fraud and methods to protect themselves.

Despite industry demands to bring over-the-top players like WhatsApp under telecom regulations, the government's strategy involves collaboration rather than regulation. The campaign promises to use WhatsApp's extensive reach and influence to safeguard citizens against ongoing cyber threats.

