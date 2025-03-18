Left Menu

Lauritz Knudsen Unveils Next-Gen Automation for Energy Efficiency

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation introduces advanced automation solutions aimed at boosting energy efficiency by 30%. These innovations support India's decarbonization goals and enhance industrial processes with smart energy control and software-driven intelligence, catering to sectors like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and infrastructure.

Lauritz Knudsen Unveils Next-Gen Automation for Energy Efficiency
Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation has launched pioneering automation solutions designed to elevate energy efficiency in various industries, potentially cutting costs by 30%. These breakthroughs align with India's decarbonization efforts, optimizing processes to ensure infrastructure is ready for future demands.

Combining Nordic design with India's energy transition strategies, Lauritz Knudsen offers scalable and transformative technology. These innovations fortify India's global competitiveness and support the country's vision for a sustainable, future-ready industrial ecosystem.

The company's comprehensive suite includes precision motor control, real-time automation, and advanced connectivity solutions, tailored for sectors such as water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure. As part of the Schneider Electric group, Lauritz Knudsen continues to expand its R&D footprint across India, committed to 'Viksit Bharat' and the Make in India initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

