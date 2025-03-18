Left Menu

Pharma Giants Advocate Against Tariffs: Saving Medicines from a Trade War

Pharmaceutical companies are urging the U.S. and EU to avoid tariffs on medical goods. They warn of increased drug prices and restricted access, pointing to supply chain dependencies. While the U.S. reviews trade policies, the industry seeks manufacturing expansions in the country, citing potential barriers from tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:32 IST
Pharma Giants Advocate Against Tariffs: Saving Medicines from a Trade War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pharmaceutical companies are making a strong case to both the Trump administration and European Union officials, asking to exclude medical goods from any new tariff impositions. They argue that including these goods could cause price surges on crucial medications such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Merck's Keytruda, manufactured in Europe.

Industry insiders highlight that tariffs could elevate drug prices and reduce accessibility for patients, contradicting the objectives set forth in President Trump's health directives aimed at reducing drug costs and enhancing American life expectancy. Discussions have also included boosting U.S. production capabilities, pending regulatory and tax incentives.

Executives are voicing their concerns to EU officials, stressing that retaliatory tariffs could sever critical supply chain linkages. Highlighting the historical exemption of pharmaceutical products from trade disputes, they argue the continuation of such practices is crucial to maintaining patient access to essential medicines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025