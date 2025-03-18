Left Menu

EU's Regulatory Wrath: Big Tech Under Scrutiny

European regulators are intensifying investigations on major tech companies. The EU's Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act aim to ensure fair competition and consumer safety. Companies like Apple, Google, and Meta face penalties and compliance challenges amidst various antitrust probes and rulings across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:19 IST
EU's Regulatory Wrath: Big Tech Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an escalating effort to curb the influence of major technology firms, European regulators have ramped up investigations targeting Big Tech. At the forefront is the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which took effect in 2022, aiming to establish a level playing field for smaller rivals and regulate giants like Apple and Meta Platforms. These companies are poised to face fines as the antitrust enforcer prioritizes compliance over punitive measures.

Among the investigations, the European Commission, acting as the EU's competition watchdog, is probing Alphabet's Google for potential breaches. Concurrently, Meta faces scrutiny for failing to adhere to the DMA with its new advertising model. In a significant move, the EU designated 22 "gatekeeper" services from prominent firms such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and ByteDance, mandating compliance with DMA provisions by mid-2024.

The introduction of the Digital Services Act further demands tech companies act against illegal and harmful content, with firms like Meta under investigation for child safety breaches. Meanwhile, notable antitrust cases include Meta's significant fines, Google's mixed outcomes in past challenges, and Apple's enforcement of new competition rules amidst scrutiny from various European states. The scrutiny underscores a broader push for competitive fairness and consumer protection across the digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025