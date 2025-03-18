EU's Regulatory Wrath: Big Tech Under Scrutiny

In an escalating effort to curb the influence of major technology firms, European regulators have ramped up investigations targeting Big Tech. At the forefront is the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which took effect in 2022, aiming to establish a level playing field for smaller rivals and regulate giants like Apple and Meta Platforms. These companies are poised to face fines as the antitrust enforcer prioritizes compliance over punitive measures.

Among the investigations, the European Commission, acting as the EU's competition watchdog, is probing Alphabet's Google for potential breaches. Concurrently, Meta faces scrutiny for failing to adhere to the DMA with its new advertising model. In a significant move, the EU designated 22 "gatekeeper" services from prominent firms such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and ByteDance, mandating compliance with DMA provisions by mid-2024.

The introduction of the Digital Services Act further demands tech companies act against illegal and harmful content, with firms like Meta under investigation for child safety breaches. Meanwhile, notable antitrust cases include Meta's significant fines, Google's mixed outcomes in past challenges, and Apple's enforcement of new competition rules amidst scrutiny from various European states. The scrutiny underscores a broader push for competitive fairness and consumer protection across the digital landscape.

