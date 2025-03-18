Alphabet's $32 Billion Cybersecurity Gamble: Google Acquires Wiz
Alphabet plans to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for $32 billion to boost its cloud computing prowess against Amazon and Microsoft. This all-cash deal follows a previously shelled agreement due to antitrust concerns. The acquisition aims to enhance security offerings amid a growing generative AI market.
In a bold move to fortify its cloud computing capabilities against heavyweights Amazon and Microsoft, Alphabet announced on Tuesday its decision to purchase cybersecurity firm Wiz for a colossal $32 billion. This acquisition marks Google's largest deal to date, signaling a significant investment in AI-enhanced cybersecurity.
Initially, Google proposed $23 billion for Wiz last year, but the negotiations stalled over antitrust issues. The latest all-cash agreement is set to enhance Google Cloud's offerings, utilizing Wiz's advanced AI cybersecurity solutions to mitigate critical risks in a rapidly evolving tech industry.
Despite regulatory hurdles in 2024, optimism pervades Wall Street, anticipating the Trump administration may ease antitrust regulations. Wiz, renowned for its cloud-based solutions, collaborates with major providers like AWS, Azure, Oracle, and counts giants like Morgan Stanley among its clients. Google's stock experienced a mild dip amidst investor concerns over its substantial AI ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
