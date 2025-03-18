Alphabet's $32 Billion Cybersecurity Gamble: Google Acquires Wiz

In a bold move to fortify its cloud computing capabilities against heavyweights Amazon and Microsoft, Alphabet announced on Tuesday its decision to purchase cybersecurity firm Wiz for a colossal $32 billion. This acquisition marks Google's largest deal to date, signaling a significant investment in AI-enhanced cybersecurity.

Initially, Google proposed $23 billion for Wiz last year, but the negotiations stalled over antitrust issues. The latest all-cash agreement is set to enhance Google Cloud's offerings, utilizing Wiz's advanced AI cybersecurity solutions to mitigate critical risks in a rapidly evolving tech industry.

Despite regulatory hurdles in 2024, optimism pervades Wall Street, anticipating the Trump administration may ease antitrust regulations. Wiz, renowned for its cloud-based solutions, collaborates with major providers like AWS, Azure, Oracle, and counts giants like Morgan Stanley among its clients. Google's stock experienced a mild dip amidst investor concerns over its substantial AI ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)