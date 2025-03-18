Sikkim: A New Hub for India's AI Ambitions

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba is advocating for a momentous artificial intelligence (AI) event in the Himalayan state, urging the Union Electronics and Information Technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to spearhead this initiative.

According to a press release from Subba, the event aims to showcase Northeast India's potential in the AI landscape while pushing for the region's active participation in India's AI evolution. The response from the Union Minister has been encouraging, highlighting the strategic importance of such a gathering to drive innovation, skill enhancement, and regional economic growth.

Subba emphasized the abundance of talent and opportunity in Northeast India to contribute significantly to India's AI journey. A dedicated AI platform in Sikkim would empower young people, entrepreneurs, and researchers, thus ensuring their involvement in the nation's digital transformation efforts. The state's high literacy rate positions it uniquely to train its youth for a role in India's future-ready workforce.

