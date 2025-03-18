Left Menu

Sikkim: A New Hub for India's AI Ambitions

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has urged the holding of a major AI event in the state to highlight Northeast India's AI potential and push for its inclusion in India's AI policies. The initiative received positive feedback from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, marking a step towards regional AI integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:00 IST
Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba is advocating for a momentous artificial intelligence (AI) event in the Himalayan state, urging the Union Electronics and Information Technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to spearhead this initiative.

According to a press release from Subba, the event aims to showcase Northeast India's potential in the AI landscape while pushing for the region's active participation in India's AI evolution. The response from the Union Minister has been encouraging, highlighting the strategic importance of such a gathering to drive innovation, skill enhancement, and regional economic growth.

Subba emphasized the abundance of talent and opportunity in Northeast India to contribute significantly to India's AI journey. A dedicated AI platform in Sikkim would empower young people, entrepreneurs, and researchers, thus ensuring their involvement in the nation's digital transformation efforts. The state's high literacy rate positions it uniquely to train its youth for a role in India's future-ready workforce.

