Left Menu

Science Group Pressures Ricardo for Board Overhaul

Science Group pushes for board changes at Ricardo after rejection, citing disappointment in engagement. NASA astronauts return to Earth from the ISS after a nine-month mission, following a spacecraft issue which delayed their return. Their journey highlights challenges in space missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 02:26 IST
Science Group Pressures Ricardo for Board Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed effort, Science Group is advocating for changes at the top echelons of British consulting firm Ricardo. Despite having a 15% stake, their attempt to replace the chair and two directors was thwarted, leading to frustration over the board's lack of constructive dialogue.

Meanwhile, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are en route to Earth aboard a SpaceX capsule. Their return follows an extended nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station, prolonged by malfunctions in Boeing's Starliner, which was supposed to facilitate a shorter trip.

The astronauts' journey back, expected to last 17 hours, underscores the intricate challenges faced in space exploration, coupled with technical and political hurdles. This extended mission adds a notable chapter to their extensive experience as veteran astronauts and retired U.S. Navy test pilots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025