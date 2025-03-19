Science Group Pressures Ricardo for Board Overhaul
Science Group pushes for board changes at Ricardo after rejection, citing disappointment in engagement. NASA astronauts return to Earth from the ISS after a nine-month mission, following a spacecraft issue which delayed their return. Their journey highlights challenges in space missions.
In a renewed effort, Science Group is advocating for changes at the top echelons of British consulting firm Ricardo. Despite having a 15% stake, their attempt to replace the chair and two directors was thwarted, leading to frustration over the board's lack of constructive dialogue.
Meanwhile, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are en route to Earth aboard a SpaceX capsule. Their return follows an extended nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station, prolonged by malfunctions in Boeing's Starliner, which was supposed to facilitate a shorter trip.
The astronauts' journey back, expected to last 17 hours, underscores the intricate challenges faced in space exploration, coupled with technical and political hurdles. This extended mission adds a notable chapter to their extensive experience as veteran astronauts and retired U.S. Navy test pilots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
