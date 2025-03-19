China's Market Dance: Balancing Growth and Profit-Taking

Investors in China and Hong Kong played a cautious game Wednesday, keeping stocks relatively stable on the heels of recent tech rallies and anticipated economic boosts from Beijing's consumption measures.

The market's atmosphere saw China's blue-chip CSI300 Index holding steady while the Shanghai Composite Index showed a slight dip of 0.1% as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up 0.2%. Economists forecast a slowing growth trajectory, citing emerging U.S. tariffs and waning policy effects.

Tech sectors experienced shifts; mainland China's AI stocks fell by 1.3% and Hong Kong's tech index declined 0.8%, despite past gains. The tech titan Xiaomi defied the trend, seeing a 1.2% rise in shares attributed to a significant revenue increase in Q4 and optimistic EV delivery targets.

