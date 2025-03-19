Left Menu

Humanoid Robots: The Future of Manufacturing Within Reach

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts that humanoid robots will be widely used in manufacturing within five years. During a keynote at the company's developer conference, Huang introduced new software tools to help robots navigate better. He emphasized manufacturing's controlled environment as ideal for initial robot integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:30 IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts a significant shift in manufacturing within the next five years, with the advent of humanoid robots taking a central role.

Speaking at Nvidia's annual developer conference in San Jose, Huang introduced innovative software designed to enhance humanoid robots' navigation capabilities, aiming to simplify their integration into manufacturing settings.

Huang believes the manufacturing industry will be the first to embrace these robots due to its structured tasks and controlled environment. He highlighted the economic advantages, estimating the cost of renting a human-like robot around $100,000, as favorable for industrial sectors.

