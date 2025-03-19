Sports Technology and Betting: Major Acquisition Shake-Up

In a transformative move within the sports technology sector, Sportsradar Group has announced a definitive agreement to acquire IMG Arena and its vast portfolio of global sports betting rights from Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. on Wednesday.

Sportsradar highlighted that the acquisition will significantly boost its content and product offerings, ensuring a stronger foothold as a preeminent content provider in top sports markets for betting, which include tennis, soccer, and basketball.

This expansive portfolio boasts partnerships with over 70 rights holders, with coverage spanning approximately 39,000 events across 14 sports, including prestigious tennis grand slams and major leagues like Major League Soccer and EuroLeague basketball. The deal is projected to finalize in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

