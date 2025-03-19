Left Menu

Big Tech Under Fire: EU Slams Google and Apple with New Antitrust Charges

The European Commission charged Google and ordered Apple to comply with the Digital Markets Act, targeting their dominant market practices. This move aims to prevent unfair competition and enhance opportunities for rivals in the tech industry, despite potential U.S. retaliation with tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has escalated its crackdown on Big Tech, charging Google with breaches of landmark EU regulations and ordering Apple to open its ecosystem to competitors. The charges come as part of the EU's broader efforts to enforce the Digital Markets Act.

Google is accused of restricting app developers from informing users about better offers found outside of Google Play, in addition to favoring its own services, such as Google Flights and Google Shopping, over competitors. Google's response argues that these allegations may ultimately hinder consumer access and hurt European businesses.

Apple is mandated to allow seamless connection for competitors' devices with its technology. Both tech giants face significant financial penalties if found in violation, with Google risking fines of up to 10% of its global sales. Despite the potential impact on innovation, Apple vows to cooperate with EU regulators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

