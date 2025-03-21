Manus: Pioneering China's AI Future with Strategic Moves

In a significant move, Chinese artificial intelligence startup Manus achieved a milestone by registering its AI assistant, Monica, within China. The registration highlights Beijing's commitment to enhancing domestic AI firms that are gaining traction overseas.

The startup has captured attention by launching what is claimed to be the world's first general AI agent, drawing comparisons with Silicon Valley giants. This development follows China's earlier success with DeepSeek's AI models, which also received international acclaim.

Manus is leveraging strategic partnerships, notably with Alibaba's Qwen AI models team, to bolster its domestic rollout. The expansion comes amid stringent regulatory frameworks for generative AI applications in China, aimed at managing content sensitivity. Manus' waitlist of 2 million invitees underscores the growing interest in their innovative technology.

