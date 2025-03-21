Global Confluence 2025: Uniting Nations for Tech-Led Innovation

Nasscom successfully launched the first Global Confluence 2025 at Hotel Shangri-La in New Delhi. The event gathered policymakers, industry veterans, and international stakeholders, setting the stage for strengthened global partnerships and spearheading the upcoming phase of technology-driven trade and innovation.

Occupying a prestigious spot in India's tech arena, the Nasscom Global Confluence, themed "Forging Global Alliances for Tech Leadership," emerged as a significant platform. It prompted vital engagements between technology leaders, government representatives, and global partners, fostering insight into international market prospects and facilitating an increase in tech services exports across various regions.

The event featured Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, who shared pivotal insights on escalating service exports, emphasizing the technology sector. Concurrently, the introduction of Global Country Councils was announced, marking a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering cooperation with selected markets through collaboration with global technology influencers and policymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)