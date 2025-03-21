Left Menu

Global Confluence 2025: Uniting Nations for Tech-Led Innovation

Nasscom hosted the inaugural Global Confluence 2025 in New Delhi, aiming to strengthen international technology collaborations. Featuring key government and industry leaders, the event explored global market strategies and emphasized cross-border partnerships, innovation, and digital transformation. The launch of Global Country Councils was also announced to bolster international alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:04 IST
Global Confluence 2025: Uniting Nations for Tech-Led Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nasscom successfully launched the first Global Confluence 2025 at Hotel Shangri-La in New Delhi. The event gathered policymakers, industry veterans, and international stakeholders, setting the stage for strengthened global partnerships and spearheading the upcoming phase of technology-driven trade and innovation.

Occupying a prestigious spot in India's tech arena, the Nasscom Global Confluence, themed "Forging Global Alliances for Tech Leadership," emerged as a significant platform. It prompted vital engagements between technology leaders, government representatives, and global partners, fostering insight into international market prospects and facilitating an increase in tech services exports across various regions.

The event featured Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, who shared pivotal insights on escalating service exports, emphasizing the technology sector. Concurrently, the introduction of Global Country Councils was announced, marking a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering cooperation with selected markets through collaboration with global technology influencers and policymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025