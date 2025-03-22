India's Technological Trailblazers: Showcasing a Digital Future

The Convergence India and Smart Cities India expo, held over three days, witnessed a turnout of domestic and international companies, over 1,000 in total, including 250 startups and Smart Cities representatives. The event, inaugurated by the Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, spotlighted India's rapid technological advancements.

Key highlights included exhibits in cutting-edge domains like AI, IoT, 6G, and drone technology, as well as discussions on fostering research and innovation. Eminent personalities from the tech industry engaged in thought-provoking dialogues about India's burgeoning startup ecosystem and its future potential in the global tech arena.

The expo also saw various awards and competitions, with accolades for innovations in banking, urban development, and mobile technology. The entrepreneurial spirit was alive as startups pitched novel ideas, showcasing India's prowess in creating world-class tech solutions, with some gaining international recognition and support.

