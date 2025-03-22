Fusion, SMRs, and Cancer Care: IAEA and India Chart a Nuclear Path Forward

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi concluded a significant four-day visit to India, marked by high-level diplomatic meetings, participation in the Raisina Dialogue, and strengthened collaboration in nuclear science, fusion energy, and cancer care. The visit underscored India’s growing role as a leader in the peaceful application of nuclear technology, particularly in the Global South.

Raisina Dialogue: A Nuclear Future in Focus

A centerpiece of Mr Grossi’s visit was his active participation in the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier global conference on geopolitics and economics hosted annually in New Delhi. In a high-profile session with Sunjoy Joshi, Chairman of the Observer Research Foundation, the Director General engaged in a thought-provoking conversation on the future of nuclear energy, the return to nuclear realism, and the pivotal role of the IAEA in enabling the safe, secure, and peaceful use of atomic technology.

Topics ranged from the non-proliferation regime and global energy security to the increasing importance of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and nuclear fusion research. Mr Grossi also highlighted the importance of a balanced energy mix that includes nuclear energy as a sustainable and low-carbon option amid growing climate challenges.

Strengthening India-IAEA Ties

In a bilateral meeting with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Mr Grossi discussed the deepening cooperation between the IAEA and India in the peaceful use of nuclear technology. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to leveraging nuclear science for development, innovation, and societal benefit.

“India’s leadership in the nuclear field, both in energy production and research, makes it an essential partner for the IAEA,” said Grossi. “Together, we are building a future where nuclear technology addresses global challenges—from clean energy to public health.”

Advancing Fusion Energy Collaboration

A notable highlight of the Raisina Dialogue was Mr Grossi’s emphasis on fusion energy, which he identified as a future frontier for global energy cooperation. He noted that India, with its substantial scientific and technical expertise, is a key partner in international fusion research, including its involvement in ITER—the world’s largest fusion experiment.

The IAEA is actively working with India to enhance collaboration in this domain, with new initiatives planned in the coming years to share best practices and foster joint research in fusion technology.

Expanding Access to Cancer Care: Rays of Hope Anchor Centre in India

One of the most impactful outcomes of Mr Grossi’s visit was the announcement of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in India as a new IAEA Rays of Hope Anchor Centre, a major milestone under the Rays of Hope: Cancer Care for All initiative. TMC joins a growing network of global institutions working to bridge the cancer care gap, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

“I am proud to recognize Tata Memorial as an IAEA Rays of Hope Anchor Centre,” said Grossi during the announcement. “India has developed exceptional cancer care expertise. Through this partnership, we aim to bring that knowledge to regions most in need.”

With 11 such centres worldwide, TMC will serve as a regional hub for training, research, and capacity building. The institution has a long-standing relationship with the IAEA, having collaborated on coordinated research projects, publications, and training programs over the past several decades.

Nuclear Power: Expanding India’s Domestic Capabilities

India’s commitment to expanding its nuclear energy portfolio was evident in Mr Grossi’s visit to the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station in Gujarat, one of India’s operational nuclear facilities. According to the IAEA Power Reactor Information System (PRIS), India currently operates 20 nuclear reactors, supplying around 3 percent of the nation’s electricity. With six reactors under construction and several more planned, India remains among the world’s most ambitious domestic nuclear developers.

The visit showcased India’s indigenous capabilities in nuclear technology and its drive to scale up safe and reliable nuclear power to meet growing energy demands.

Building the Next Generation: Inauguration of SN Bose Building at GCNEP

Further reinforcing the commitment to global nuclear development, Mr Grossi inaugurated the new SN Bose Building at the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP). During the inauguration, he also launched a new certificate course in nuclear engineering, aimed at cultivating a highly skilled workforce to support the future of nuclear energy.

“Nuclear energy is experiencing a renaissance, particularly in Asia. As a key nuclear nation, India’s efforts to build talent through GCNEP will play a crucial role in global capacity building,” Grossi stated.

Closing Meetings and Future Outlook

Mr Grossi concluded his visit with a high-level meeting with Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of India’s Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). The two reaffirmed their commitment to joint initiatives in peaceful nuclear applications and global knowledge exchange.

The visit marks a significant step in enhancing cooperation between the IAEA and India, further aligning the country’s nuclear ambitions with global goals for development, sustainability, and health.

Quick Highlights of the Visit:

Attended and spoke at Raisina Dialogue , highlighting SMRs, fusion, and non-proliferation.

and spoke at , highlighting SMRs, fusion, and non-proliferation. Bilateral meeting with EAM Dr S. Jaishankar to discuss strategic nuclear cooperation.

with EAM Dr S. Jaishankar to discuss strategic nuclear cooperation. Recognized Tata Memorial Centre as a new Rays of Hope Anchor Centre .

as a new . Visited Kakrapar Atomic Power Station , showcasing India’s nuclear power expansion.

, showcasing India’s nuclear power expansion. Inaugurated SN Bose Building at GCNEP and launched a certificate course in nuclear engineering.

at GCNEP and launched a certificate course in nuclear engineering. Met with Secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty, DAE, to discuss future partnerships.

India’s growing role in the global nuclear landscape is being increasingly recognized, and this visit underscores its emergence as both a leader and a partner in deploying nuclear technology for peace, progress, and prosperity.