Revolutionizing Rural India: Calculus Group's AI-Driven Digital Ecosystem

Calculus Group partners with NGO HRDS India to establish AI-powered digital ecosystems in rural areas. The collaboration, valued at Rs 1,000 crore, aims to implement technology solutions for sectors like healthcare, education, and skill development, enhancing digital infrastructure and access for rural communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:03 IST
  India

Technology solutions provider Calculus Group has partnered with NGO HRDS India to bring AI-powered digital advancements to rural areas. Announced by a leading company executive, the memorandum of understanding will leverage technological solutions for rural development projects initiated by HRDS India.

Calculus Group's Founder and CEO, Sooraj Vasudevan, emphasized the company's expertise in constructing technology ecosystems for global corporates, telecommunications, and governments. He noted that the Rs 1,000 crore agreement aims to adapt and deploy technological tools to transform rural sectors, enhancing the infrastructure needed for digital payments and connectivity.

Vasudevan explained that the initiative will address sectors such as healthcare, education, and skill development, which lack the technological resources available to urban populations. The plan is to introduce a cutting-edge portfolio of tools to rural India, with HRDS India compensating Calculus Group based on the technology's successful implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

